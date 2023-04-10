Road crews across the commonwealth continue to push the message that roadway safety saves lives.

The turnpike commissioner joined with other members of law enforcement to talk about “Work Zone Safety Week.” There were 1,293 crashes in work zones last year with 14 fatalities across the state — most of them motorists.

Since 1970, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has lost 90 workers while on the job.

“These monuments that you see behind you represent 130 lost workers. Our title for them is “workers.” However, as you know, they have a lot of other titles besides worker and colleague — they have “father,” they have “son,” they have “mother,” they have “daughter,” they have “coach,” and they have “Sunday school teacher.” That’s the loss that this type of event brings,” said Chief Executive Officer Mark Compton, Pennsylvania Turnpike.

National Work Zone Awareness Week runs from April 17-21.