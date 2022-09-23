The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is asking drivers to give a little feedback on construction and maintenance.

PennDOT has a survey that’s open and available through Oct. 14. The survey is available online.

The survey has 24 questions about how drivers get their PennDOT information, about how often PennDOT meets or exceeds expectations in construction, and about its maintenance activities, among other questions.

“PennDOT team members and our industry partners work hard year-round to support safe and efficient travel,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. “Our annual surveys help us look for educational opportunities and gauge perception and performance across the state.”