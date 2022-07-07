(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) officials are reminding drivers to stay alert and keep and eye out for deer.

They say there’s a high deer population in Northwest Pa., so you will see more dead deer on the sides of the road.

Last year there was nearly 500 deer-related crashes.

Sometimes when a deer is struck, it seems the carcass stays on the side of the road for weeks or even months.

PennDOT crews prioritize removing carcasses that are on state roads or right-of-ways.

“Our crews will typically prioritize the ones that pose a safety concern so those would be the first ones to go so obviously there is going to be a lot. Just depending on the time of the year and when deer are most active,” said Saxon Daugherty of PennDOT.

Daugherty said they sometimes use lye to speed up the composition process.