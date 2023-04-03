Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) officials are reminding drivers to stay alert on the roads as their construction season begins with a major project.

“We are going to be replacing the bridge there over I-90, so that means we have to get some equipment in there and do that bridge removal,” said Jill Harry, press officer, PennDOT northwest region.

“You’ll see ones up on the interstate, which are more permanent ones. Those are the construction crews with bigger projects, and they usually do have lane closures,” said David Donikowski, assistant county maintenance manager, PennDOT Transportation Department.

Harry said construction zones are reconfigured every year to help reduce accidents and make the current season safer than the last.

“We always want to go back and figure out, is there a better way? What’s causing them? Should we change the way we’re putting the signs out? Or we’re trying to warn folks,” Harry continued.

Donikowski added that drivers should also reduce their speeds to keep construction workers safe.

“Obviously, at the end of the day, they want to go home and see their family. If people take more caution going through the work zones and do not tailgate or not try to speed or do anything out of normal, everybody will get home safe,” said Donikowski.

Officials said drivers have resources they can use to inform themselves about the construction season and detours to get around them.

“There’s a lot of apps you can use to get around if you need to get around and you do not have the patience,” Donikowski added. “We got Waze — there are all different kinds.”

Go to 511pa for more ways how you can remain informed on PennDOT’s construction season.