On the heels of the bridge collapse in Philadelphia, WJET wanted to see how local crews would deal with a similar situation.

PennDOT officials explained that every bridge they own is inspected every two years.

If a bridge does have an issue, they get an extra review every four to six months, as well as any needed preventative repair. There are about 2,000 bridges they look at during that two-year cycle.

There are no bridges in the area that are considered unsafe. If there was an incident at a bridge, they have a procedure to follow.

“Our bridge inspection crew at the drop of a hat, all hours of the day, they will go up and take a look at it. The first thing they do is assess the safety if there are any people there or anything like that. We make sure that safety is the utmost importance. Once we determine that it’s safe and sound, we’ll begin our inspection,” said Tom McClelland, PennDOT.

He added the inspection will detail what their next step is — whether they have to remove the bridge, schedule a repair or replace it.