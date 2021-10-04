PennDOT will close their driver license and photo centers for Columbus Day

HARRISBURG — If you need to get a new driver’s license, it will be best to get it done before the weekend.

On Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced they will observe Columbus Day by closing all driver license and photo centers will be closed Saturday Oct. 9, through Monday, Oct. 11.

Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online HERE. These include driver’s licenses, photo IDs, vehicle registration renewals, changes of address and fee payments, among many others. There are no additional fees for using online services.

A complete listing of closings is available HERE.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.