(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The public is getting a sneak peek at the plans for the Niemeyer Road Bridge in Waterford.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has published the plans online. The Niemeyer Road Bridge is a historic covered bridge that was built in 1875. It was closed to traffic in May 2011 due to safety.

According to PennDOT, the plans include new abutments, new I-beams and new decking. All of that is intended to rehabilitate the existing bridge. There are also plans for new roadway approaches and updated guiderail and pavement markings. The bridge will have a 15-ton weight limit when the work is complete, a PennDOT announcement said.

The PennDOT project webpage includes a handout, digital plans and an online comment form. The form will be open until March 1.

Some of the project funding is through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the rest is through state and federal funds. In total, the project will cost an estimated $2.3 million to complete. Work is expected to be underway during the 2023 construction season.