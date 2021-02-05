Pennsylvania 211 app to provide updates on COVID-19 pandemic in Erie County

Non-profit organizations like United Way Erie are better improving COVID-19 resources.

The Pennsylvania 211 app will give you updates on the pandemic in Erie County.

United Way Erie is also working both the Pennsylvania and Erie County Departments of Health on information about the virus.

The application could also give you insight on where you can get a COVID-19 test.

“We want to support the community, however, local health departments or state departments, we’re here to assist.” said Mike Jaruszewicz, Vice President of Community Impact of United Way Erie.

It’s important to note that the 211 application does not schedule your COVID-19 vaccine

