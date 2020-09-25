Pennsylvania Association of Oncologists and Hematologists name Rep. Ryan Bizzarro Legislator of the Year

A statewide doctors’ association has named their 2020 Legislator of the Year.

The Pennsylvania Association of Oncologists and Hematologists named State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro the recipient of their award.

The ceremony, held virtually, cited Bizzarro’s support for cancer-related legislation, from fundraising license plates to insurance mandates and awareness raising.

The association is made up of over 200 physicians and health care professionals.

“This award will serve as a consistent reminder to continue my advocacy for cancer patients, access to quality care, research and ultimately cures for all cancers.” Bizzarro said.