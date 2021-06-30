Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro visits Erie to stress the importance of protecting the United States Post Office from cuts

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro was in Erie today to stress the importance of protecting the United States Post Office from cuts.

The attorney general said there is a particular concern here in Erie over post office jobs.

Shapiro met with local Post Office workers to hear their concerns.

Attorney General Shapiro said there are efforts in Washington D.C. to make cuts to the United States Post Office and he wants to put a stop to it.

Shapiro said that the post office is an important lifeline to many people in Pennsylvania. He said that it is just as essential as roads, bridges, and telephone lines, but now it’s under attack.

“I believe that Post Master Dejoy has an agenda that is not consumer friendly. It’s not friendly to the good people of Erie. The changes that he has tried to make would slow down the mail and make it harder to get your mail on time,” said Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania Attorney General.

Shapiro sued Dejoy and won, thus stopping the changes from taking place the first time.

“Now that he has come back for sort of round two of that battle with new changes, we are taking him to court again to try and protect the good people of Erie,” said Shapiro.

He also said that rural areas in Northwest PA are threatened with mail delays.

Despite any potential changes, one woman we talked to said she still relies on the Post Office for all of it’s services.

“It is an important service to Americans even right down to the postal workers that bring your mail every day,” said Kathleen Wehan, Erie Resident.

The attorney general said that seniors, vets, and small business owners would be especially hurt.

