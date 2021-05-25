Pennsylvania Attorney General works with senate Democrats on a package of bills to tighten regulations against the fracking industry

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is working with senate Democrats on a package of bills to tighten regulations against the fracking industry.

Eight regulations in all are being addressed. These regulations include the distance between homes and fracking sites, requiring public disclosure of all chemicals used in the process, and monitoring long term health effects.

The recommendation came from the attorney general’s recently completed grand jury on fracking.

Pennsylvania is the second biggest producer of natural gas in the country following Texas.