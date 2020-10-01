Pennsylvania Auditor General releases recommendations to help those paying off student loans

FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo an America flag flies at the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

The state’s Auditor General released a list of recommendations to help people pay off their student loans.

Eugene DePasquale says that college affordability is a major issue for the state.

The average debt per borrower is $37,000, one of the highest in the nation.

The report calls for several changes to the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency, also known as PHEAA.

“The general assembly should reconstruct PHEAA’s board of directors, decrease the number of legislators and also add diverse members from education, financing and other fields in the private sector, add that level of expertise to PHEAA’s board.” DePasquale said.

Nationwide, there is an estimate of $1.5 trillion in outstanding student loan debt. That is more than double it was a decade ago.