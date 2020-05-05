Pennsylvania Auditor General sees 97% drop in backlogged testing of rape kits

Victims of rape are slowly getting answers about their case long after reporting a sexual assault.

PA Auditor General Eugene Depasquale said that new data shows a 97% drop in backlogged testing of rape kits.

That is the lowest total in four years, but 94 victims of rape are still awaiting for their results.

Sometimes the victims have to wait 12 months after having evidence collected after an assault.

Depasquale is looking for answers as to why 94 kits remain backlogged in the hands of 41 law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania.

The good news is that there are no backlogged kits in Erie, Crawford or Warren Counties.