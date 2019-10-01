Pennsylvania average gas prices currently at $2.78 a gallon

Oil prices have cooled down after Saudi Arabia brought a significant portion of oil production and processing back online, helping the national average lower again.

Don’t tell California, who saw a massive spike of nearly 25 cents per gallon in the last week, fulled by refining issues, according to researchers at gasbuddy.com.

While most of the country will likely see prices tip-toe lower as oil prices have moved lower, California will see prices move higher in the week ahead.

The current national average is $2.65 a gallon as of October 1st. Pennsylvania has the highest average rates in the tri-state area with $2.78 a gallon. New York’s average gas prices sit at $2.74. Ohio has the lowest average gas prices in the tri-state area at $2.61 a gallon.