Pennsylvania company invents new type of personal protective equipment to combat COVID-19

A Pennsylvania company says it has invented the next generation of personal protective gear against COVID-19.

The new AVF Shield is from the Ramshield company in Exton, Pennsylvania. The mask uses the wearer’s body heat to seal the mask to the face and a cartridge in the mask that gives off a small electrostatic charge that renders the COVID-19 virus inactive

Supporters of the new mask are calling it a “game changer”

“We knew that we could leverage our specific supply chain to help provide some of this critical PPE, so it was a natural fit for us and our product lines as we were already in the infection control business.” said Samantha Partovi, President of Ramshield.

Mass production is still being rolled out, but you can order a mask for about $40 through the company’s website. You can click here to learn more about the mask.