Pennsylvania Congressmen speaking out regarding commonwealth fracking concerns

Conversations continue about banning fracking across the commonwealth.

Pennsylvania Congressmen expressing their concerns if Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were to take a seat in the White House come November.

During a news briefing, Rep. G.T. Thompson of the 15th Congressional District said that fracking has turned Pennsylvania into the nation’s second largest producer of natural gas.

Thompson adding if fracking were to be eliminated, this could cut millions of jobs and revenue throughout the commonwealth.

“Joe Biden’s energy plan eliminate oil, gas, and coal from the United States power grid by 2035. That will kill more than 10 million family-sustaining American jobs and those are jobs directly within the energy sectors.” Thompson said.

Thompson also adding that if fracking were to be banned, electricity and food prices could skyrocket.