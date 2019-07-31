Pennsylvania DCNR Secretary visits Erie

Between Presque Isle and landmarks throughout the area, Erie has become known for its beauty.

Today, the Secretary of the DCNR paid a visit to talk to different groups who are working to maintain the area.

In order to continue a tradition, interest must be sparked in a younger generation. That is something the Commonwealth is looking to do.

Throughout the Commonwealth, there are 17 outdoor youth groups working on numerous jobs to achieve their goal of restoring and enhancing public areas.

The group based in Erie is taking their clippers and shovels to McKinley Park this week. These projects are structured to not only educate kids about different environmental issues, but also help ignite interest when it comes to working in the field along with each other.

“We have e-days every Friday, where we learn something new about the environment, like we go on the environs where we learn about fish and the trees,” said Hunter Weisenbach, Youth Worker.

However, if the workers decide this path isn’t for them, there are still lessons taught while helping different parts of their hometown.

“Whether they choose to work in conservation or not, they get a better relationship with the environment and parks, and they understand the value of hard work,” said Cindy Adams, Secretary, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

“They really making a big difference in some of our neighborhoods, especially along East 13 Street and East 21 Street, you’ll really be able to see the difference,” said Sarah Peelman, Arborist and Sustainability Coordinator, City of Erie.

Kids are learning a variety of different things from the program, from pruning trees, to learning about environment issues that effect the Commonwealth’s most popular State Park.

Representatives for Presque Isle State Park also met with the Secretary to explain how the Restore Pennsylvania Grant can be used to assist with the green infrastructure needs of the park.

“They can get to this hub of Beach 6, 7, and 8, and waterworks, and get there and have all of the amenities and services they need for the day to come out to swim, have a good time, ride their bicycle, jog, anything they want to do here,” said Matt Greene, Park Manager, Presque Isle State Park.

The Youth Core program is scheduled to wrap up August 9.