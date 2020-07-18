Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 5 new positive cases of COVID-19 for Erie County; cumulative total is 769

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, 5 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Erie County as of 12:01 a.m. on July 18. The total cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Erie County is 769, with 117 active cases and 15 deaths.

The next press briefing on COVID-19 in Erie County will take place Wednesday, July 22, at 3 p.m.

All questions related to COVID-19 symptoms and enforcement should be directed to Erie County Department of Health at 814-451-6700 or ecdhinfo@eriecountypa.gov.

For more information related to COVID-19 including fact sheets, business resources, family resources, videos, translations, guidance and more, visit eriecountypa.gov and the social media accounts for Erie County, Pa., and Erie County Department of Health.