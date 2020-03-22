Pennsylvania Department of Health update on COVID-19

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed today that as of 12:00 a.m. there are now 108 additional positive cases of COVID-19.

This brings the statewide total to 479 in 33 counties. County specific information and a statewide map are available here.

All of the cases are either in isolation at home or currently being treated at the hospital.

“Our notable increase in cases over the last few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously. Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home,” said Dr. Rachel Levine, Secretary of Health.

Statewide, there are now 497 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital and state labs.

There are 4,964 patients who have tested negative and two total deaths.

With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.