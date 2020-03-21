Pennsylvania Department of Health updated report on COVID-19

Pennsylvania Department of Health provided an update on COVID-19. As of today March 21st, 103 additional positive cases and an additional death in Allegheny County have been reported.

This brings the statewide total to 371 in 28 counties. All of the accounted people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

“Our notable increase in cases over the last few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously. Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home,” said Dr. Rachael Levine, Secretary of Health.

Statewide currently there are 371 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital and state labs.

As of now there are 3,766 patients who have tested negative and two total deaths within the state.

With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.