Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry to restart unemployment benefit work search requirements in July

Today, Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced that work search requirements for individuals receiving unemployment benefits will restart the week of July 11th, with individuals to begin certifying on July 18 that they have looked for work during the previous week.

“As more Pennsylvanians become vaccinated and our case count continues to decline, workers can more safely return to the workforce,” said Acting Secretary Berrier. “We have been working with our stakeholder groups and have determined July is the ideal time to reinstate the work search requirement. PA CareerLink® locations across the state are ready to provide high quality, individualized assistance to out-of-work Pennsylvanians as more displaced workers begin the work search process.”

Beginning July 18th, individuals receiving benefits through any unemployment program in Pennsylvania (including Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance) will need to certify each week that during the previous week they fulfilled the work search requirement by applying for two jobs and participating in one work search activity each week.

Eligible work search activities are:

Attending a job fair

Searching positions posted on the PA CareerLink® system or Internet job banks

Creating or posting a résumé in the PA CareerLink® system or posting a résumé in other résumé-posting services

Contacting colleagues, former co-workers or other individuals in similar professions or occupations to make known your availability for employment or obtain information about available positions, prospective employers or other employment opportunities

Utilizing an employment agency, employment registry or school placement service

Taking a civil service test or other pre-employment test

Participating in a program or activity offered through the PA CareerLink® system. If you live outside of Pennsylvania, you may participate in these types of activities offered by your state employment service.

Unemployment program benefit recipients are also required to accept an offer of suitable work. Individuals are also required to keep a log of their work search activities, which is subject to audit. A form to log work search activities can be found on L&I’s website here.

More information about work search, including answers to frequently asked questions, can be found on L&I’s website.