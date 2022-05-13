The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services stopped by a local child care center to listen to the needs of the employees.

The Acting Secretary of DHS visited Little Acorns Learning Center on Friday, May 13, to highlight the importance of child care providers in helping the economy recover from the pandemic.

The DHS has administered a little over $1 billion in stabilization funding for child care providers across the commonwealth and is looking to do more to invest in the critical area of work.

The Acting Secretary is responding to employees of the Learning Center after voicing their concerns from the last two years.

“I think the most important thing is that we continue to advocate for the critical resources that are necessary to pay these workers a living wage to sure up their business models so they can continue to provide care for those of us that need it,” said Meg Snead, Acting Secretary of Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.

According to Snead, the Department of Human Services has grant opportunities that will be announced next week.