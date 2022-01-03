Pennsylvania Farm Show returns to in-person audience in 2022

The Pennsylvania Farm Show returns to in-person this week after going virtual last year.
The pandemic however, remains a prime concern with COVID cases surging to all time highs in Pennsylvania.
Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said that vaccines will be available for anyone who wants to get one while they’re at the show, though neither vaccines, nor masks, will be required.
Redding does strongly encourage farm show attendees to be vaccinated and wear masks.
The food courts open at the farm show complex on Friday at noon, and the 2022 Farm Show will be fully open to the public on Saturday at 8 a.m.