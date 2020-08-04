Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission adds new boat

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has a new boat. This is a change that they have not seen in over twenty years.

The group received the 26-foot pacific rider last October. This year marked the first year of full use for the boat.

This is a change from the last boat which they had for twenty seven years. This boat even has updated technology.

“This one here, you know the design of boats are different, they cut water differently, the windows we can see better. In general an overall better platform,” said Matt Visosky, Waterways Conservation Officer for the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

Tim Schaffer of the Fish and Boat Commission also spoke out saying that so far this season Pennsylvania has had nine boat accident fatalities.

None of the people involved in the boat accidents were wearing life vests.

This has now created the wear it campaign.

Schaffer also advised boaters to follow regulations when it comes to drinking and boating. The same rules apply as if you were driving a car.