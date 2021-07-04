Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission allows Fish For Free Day on Fourth of July

Many folks celebrated Independence Day, casting the rod and reel.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission even allowed people to fish for free, without a license.

Adrian Smith from Virginia brought his sons and nephews to Presque Isle on the Fourth of July to enjoy some family fishing.

“The early bird catches the worm, and we didn’t get out here too early,” Smith said. “We were a little late getting out here, but we are out here doing our best, trying to catch something out of the lake.”

