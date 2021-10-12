Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission offers grant for programs that improve fishing opportunities in Northwest Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is offering a grant for programs that improve fishing opportunities in Northwest Pennsylvania.

It’s through the Erie Access Improvement Program. The grant is for projects that either create new fishing opportunities or protects existing habitats.

Municipal and county governments as well as non-profits are encouraged to apply.

Successful funding requires a 50% match.

The deadline for submitting proposals is December 30th.

