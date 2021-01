Pennsylvania outdoor enthusiasts now have a convenient mobile friendly way to get their required license.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has teamed up with the Game Commission to launch Huntfishpa.

This platform allows people to purchase hunting and fishing licenses, launch permits and boat registration renewals.

The app also allows harvest reporting and has 24/7 call center support.

Huntfishpa replaces the previous automatic licensing system platform known as the Outdoor Shop.