Pennsylvania Game Commission receives disturbing video on social media

The Pennsylvania Game Commission received a disturbing video on Social media. The video shows a hunter kicking a deer in it’s face after shooting it. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has released the following statement on their Facebook Page and need your help in investigating the incident.

“The Pennsylvania Game Commission is aware of a video purporting to show individuals assaulting an injured deer. The conduct portrayed in the video is reprehensible and potentially a violation of the law.

Pennsylvania State Game Wardens are currently investigating the matter. If you have any information related to the video, we ask that you report it to the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888–PGC-8001 or the Game Commission’s Northwest Region Dispatch Office at 814-432-3187.

Thank you for your help and for your concern for Pennsylvania wildlife.”