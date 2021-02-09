Pennsylvania Game Commission rescue driver from a lake located on State Game Lands 269

On February 9th, the Pennsylvania Game Commission was called to the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

An individual drove his vehicle onto a lake located on State Game Lands 269 in Cussewago Township, Crawford County.

The individual broke through the ice on the opposite bank, which stranded his vehicle. The individual then left the vehicle and laid in the woods for several hours.

Members of the Springboro and Hayfield Fire Departments along with State Game Wardens Randy Crago, Andy Hueser and Cody Jones, were able to bring the individual out of the woods and several hundred yards across the ice to the waiting EMS vehicle.

The individual was taken by EMS to the hospital.