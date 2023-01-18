(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Gas prices are stable in Western Pennsylvania for this week at $3.743 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week, the average gas price in Western Pennsylvania was $3.743 (compared to the national average of $3.32). At this time in 2022, the average was $3.511 in Pennsylvania, while the national average was $3.31.

AAA East Central reports that shorter days and winter weather helped lower gasoline demand, but the price of oil rose as worries of a global economic recession eased.

Below are the average gas prices this week for regular fuel across Pennsylvania:

Altoona $3.796 Beaver $3.796 Bradford $3.761 Brookville $3.703 Butler $3.754 Clarion $3.761 DuBois $3.735 Erie $3.728 Greensburg $3.735 Indiana $3.750 Jeannette $3.680 Kittanning $3.788 Latrobe $3.756 Meadville $3.744 Mercer $3.799 New Castle $3.689 New Kensington $3.754 Oil City $3.759 Pittsburgh $3.711 Sharon $3.749 Uniontown $3.696 Warren $3.799 Washington $3.595

