(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Gas prices are stable in Western Pennsylvania for this week at $3.743 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week, the average gas price in Western Pennsylvania was $3.743 (compared to the national average of $3.32). At this time in 2022, the average was $3.511 in Pennsylvania, while the national average was $3.31.
AAA East Central reports that shorter days and winter weather helped lower gasoline demand, but the price of oil rose as worries of a global economic recession eased.
Below are the average gas prices this week for regular fuel across Pennsylvania:
|Altoona
|$3.796
|Beaver
|$3.796
|Bradford
|$3.761
|Brookville
|$3.703
|Butler
|$3.754
|Clarion
|$3.761
|DuBois
|$3.735
|Erie
|$3.728
|Greensburg
|$3.735
|Indiana
|$3.750
|Jeannette
|$3.680
|Kittanning
|$3.788
|Latrobe
|$3.756
|Meadville
|$3.744
|Mercer
|$3.799
|New Castle
|$3.689
|New Kensington
|$3.754
|Oil City
|$3.759
|Pittsburgh
|$3.711
|Sharon
|$3.749
|Uniontown
|$3.696
|Warren
|$3.799
|Washington
|$3.595
Find out more about the current gas prices on AAA’s website.