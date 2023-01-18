(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Gas prices are stable in Western Pennsylvania for this week at $3.743 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week, the average gas price in Western Pennsylvania was $3.743 (compared to the national average of $3.32). At this time in 2022, the average was $3.511 in Pennsylvania, while the national average was $3.31.

AAA East Central reports that shorter days and winter weather helped lower gasoline demand, but the price of oil rose as worries of a global economic recession eased.

Below are the average gas prices this week for regular fuel across Pennsylvania:

Altoona$3.796
Beaver$3.796
Bradford$3.761
Brookville$3.703
Butler$3.754
Clarion$3.761
DuBois$3.735
Erie$3.728
Greensburg$3.735
Indiana$3.750
Jeannette$3.680
Kittanning$3.788
Latrobe$3.756
Meadville$3.744
Mercer$3.799
New Castle$3.689
New Kensington$3.754
Oil City$3.759
Pittsburgh$3.711
Sharon$3.749
Uniontown$3.696
Warren$3.799
Washington$3.595

Find out more about the current gas prices on AAA’s website.