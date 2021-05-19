Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission working to reopen Flagship Niagara to public

The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission is taking steps to reopen the Flagship Niagara to the public.

According to a news release from the office of State Sen. Dan Laughlin, the PHMC is taking steps to “uncover” the Flagship Niagara and reopen it to the public.

Once the ship is uncovered, visitors will be able to view the ship from the dockside. The boat must be inspected by the U.S. Coast Guard, the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission and the Flagship Niagara League.

The decision was made in light of the most recent updates to Pennsylvania’s mitigation measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Flagship Niagara’s League ability to find housing for their crew and volunteers in Erie.

The PHMC is currently working with the Flagship Niagara League to schedule the removal of the cover.