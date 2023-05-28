People of all ages took to Lake Erie Sunday to work the good old rod and reel.

Sunday is a Fish-For-Free Day in Pennsylvania.

It allows anyone, resident or non-resident, to fish on PA waterways at no cost with no fishing license required.

In terms of Lake Erie requirements, no permits were needed for trout and salmon, though any and all other fishing regulations still apply.

If you didn’t get a chance to get out today and don’t have a license, the next fish-for-free day will be on the Fourth of July.