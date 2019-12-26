Pennsylvania hosts first day hikes at various State Parks on New Year’s Day

To promote a healthy start to the new year, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) officials will be joining hikers throughout the state as DCNR again sponsors free, guided hikes in 39 state parks on New Year’s Day as part of America’s State Parks First Day Hikes initiative, this according to a news release from the DCNR.

“This is DCNR’s largest offering of hikes to date: a total of 45 hikes designed to remind people our state parks and forests are open for healthy outdoor adventures in all four seasons, including winter,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “They are a great way to make a resolution to enjoy nature and get more exercise.”

Presque Isle State Park is one such state park participating. They are planning an easy-going “Last Night” hike for New Year’s Eve for those who wish to ring in the New Year while hiking. A mid-hike celebration is planned in an area offering full view of Presque Isle Bay and the Erie skyline. This is spanning not more than three miles and the hike will begin at 11:00pm and end at 12:30am