Pennsylvania judge orders halt on election result certification

A Pennsylvania appeals court judge ordered state officials to halt any further steps toward certifying election results.

Commonwealth Court judge Patricia McCullough issued an order preventing the state from taking additional steps to certify election results until she holds a hearing set for Friday morning.

This comes after the Secretary of the Commonwealth certified Joe Biden’s Pennsylvania victory and Governor Tom Wolf appointed electors for the state.

The case was brought by U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly and Pennsylvania republicans who argue the state’s expansion of mail-in voting was illegal