Pennsylvania launches new mobile-friendly, outdoor recreational licensing platform

Pennsylvania outdoor enthusiasts now have a convenient and mobile-friendly way to get their required license.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission have teamed up with the Game Commission to launch HuntFishPA.

The platform allows people to purchase hunting and fishing licenses, launch permits, and boat registration renewals. It also allows harvest reporting and 24/7 call center support.

HuntFishPA replaces the previous automatic licensing system platform known as The Outdoor Shop.

