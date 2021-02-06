Pennsylvania legislature to take action to keep the governor from using too much power during a declared emergency

The Pennsylvania legislature will take action to keep the governor from using too much power during a declared emergency.

The constitutional amendment was agreed upon to be on this May ballot.

The amendment’s purpose is to limit the powers that the governor has during a disaster emergency.

The state representatives of Pennsylvania voted 116-86 for the Republican backed proposal.

“It limits that to 21 days that passed the House of Representatives. The governor is not allowed to veto that. It will be the voters hands so that the voters want the governor to have more than 21 days of control during a declared emergency declaration, or do they want to limit that and have him work more closely with legislature in other state government bodies,” said Ryan Bizzarro, Member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.