Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announces phased closures of Fine Wine and Good Spirits Stores as part of COVID-19 mitigation

Harrisburg- Today, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced a phased closure in coming days of Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores.

The board also announced a closure of licensee service centers in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties. These preparations are to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

All 88 stores in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties that normally open on Sundays will be open regular hours Sunday March 15th.

On March 16th only the following locations will be open at their normal opening times and will all close at 9:00 p.m.:

Bucks County

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 0912

Logan Square

6542-J Lower York Road

New Hope

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 0920

Quakertown Plaza

1465 W. Broad St.

Quakertown

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 0929

4275 County Line Road

Chalfont

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 0934

132 Veterans Lane

Doylestown

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 0943

212 S. State St.

Newtown

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 0945

Addisville Commons

890 Second Street Pike

Richboro

Effective Tuesday, March 17th, all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores and licensee service centers in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties will close and remain closed until further notice.

At this time the PLCB plans to continue to operate its e-commerce fulfillment center.

Pennsylvania residents can shop for wine and spirits at the Fine Wine and Good Spirits website while having purchases shipped directly to their homes.

Earlier this week, Fine Wine & Good Spirits indefinitely suspended all product tastings, bottle signings, educational seminars and other group events at all 598 stores across Pennsylvania and began limiting public access to its office facilities.

The PLCB also reinforced with Fine Wine & Good Spirit store employees enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures to ensure retail environments are as sanitary as possible.

Toward the end of the month, the PLCB will re-evaluate its operations guided by the strategy developed by the Governor’s Office and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The PLCB operates 31 Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in Bucks County, 21 in Chester County, 19 in Delaware County and 36 in Montgomery County.

The PLCB also operates one licensee service center in each of those counties.