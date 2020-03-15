Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announces phased closures of Fine Wine and Good Spirits Stores as part of COVID-19 mitigation

Harrisburg- Today, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced a phased closure in coming days of Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores.
The board also announced a closure of licensee service centers in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties. These preparations are to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
All 88 stores in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties that normally open on Sundays will be open regular hours Sunday March 15th.
On March 16th only the following locations will be open at their normal opening times and will all close at 9:00 p.m.:
Bucks County
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 0912
Logan Square
6542-J Lower York Road
New Hope
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 0920
Quakertown Plaza
1465 W. Broad St.
Quakertown
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 0929
4275 County Line Road
Chalfont
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 0934
132 Veterans Lane
Doylestown
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 0943
212 S. State St.
Newtown
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 0945
Addisville Commons
890 Second Street Pike
Richboro
Chester County
Licensee Service Center 1532
100 Willowbrook Lane
West Chester
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 1501
132 Woodcutter St.
Exton
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 1516
933 Paoli Pike
West Chester
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 1527
821 W. Lancaster Ave.
Wayne
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 1528
Paoli Shopping Center
17-19 Leopard Road
Paoli
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 1529
Shoppes at Longwood Village
855 E. Baltimore Pike
Kennett Square
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 1530
Bradford Plaza
692 Downingtown Pike
West Chester
Delaware County
Licensee Service Center 2301
Lawrence Park Industrial Center
629 Parkway Drive
Broomall
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 2310
149 Baltimore Pike
Springfield
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 2343
127 W. Lancaster Ave.
Wayne
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 2341
3735 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 2334
Brandywine Mills
1751 Wilmington Pike
Glen Mills
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 2342
1083 W. Baltimore Pike
Media
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 2331
5035 Township Line Road
Drexel Hill
Montgomery County
Licensee Service Center 4655
900 Forge Avenue
Norristown
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 4624
125 W. Dekalb Pike
King of Prussia
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 4646
Ardmore Shopping Center
62 Greenfield Ave.
Ardmore
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 4648
160 Market St.
Collegeville
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 4623
1440 Bethlehem Pike
Flourtown
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 4641
1839 East Ridge Pike
Royersford
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 4633
Allen Forge
850 S. Valley Forge Road
Lansdale
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 4628
Whitemarsh Shopping Center
44 Ridge Pike
Conshohocken
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 4613
935 Old York Road
Jenkintown
Effective Tuesday, March 17th, all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores and licensee service centers in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties will close and remain closed until further notice.
At this time the PLCB plans to continue to operate its e-commerce fulfillment center.
Pennsylvania residents can shop for wine and spirits at the Fine Wine and Good Spirits website while having purchases shipped directly to their homes.
Earlier this week, Fine Wine & Good Spirits indefinitely suspended all product tastings, bottle signings, educational seminars and other group events at all 598 stores across Pennsylvania and began limiting public access to its office facilities.
The PLCB also reinforced with Fine Wine & Good Spirit store employees enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures to ensure retail environments are as sanitary as possible.
Toward the end of the month, the PLCB will re-evaluate its operations guided by the strategy developed by the Governor’s Office and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The PLCB operates 31 Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in Bucks County, 21 in Chester County, 19 in Delaware County and 36 in Montgomery County.
The PLCB also operates one licensee service center in each of those counties.