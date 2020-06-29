Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board resumes expanded E-Commerce sales

Having expanded the online product catalog back to about 6,000 items, resumed online Special Order sales and eliminated the six-bottle order limit, FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com has returned to expanded e-commerce sales.

At the start of the COVID-19 public health crisis in mid-March, the PLCB closed its e-comm fulfillment center in Montgomery County due to the impact of the outbreak in that county.

On Wednesday, April 1, e-comm sales resumed with limitations to order sizes, the products available and order fulfillment.

To better serve unprecedented demand for online sales, the PLCB converted licensee service centers, Premium Collection stores, and other locations into temporary e-comm fulfillment centers.

At its peak, more than 9,000 e-comm orders were taken daily and processed through more than 125 fulfillment locations.

Through June 22, 2020, fiscal year sales from FWGS.com total $26.3 million for 1.4 million units, a 428% increase in dollar sales and 839% increase in unit sales over the prior year’s e-comm sales of $5 million and 135,715 units.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers.

The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups, and licensees.

Taxes and store profits – totaling nearly $18.5 billion since the agency’s inception – are returned to Pennsylvania’s General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania’s schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services.

The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies, and local municipalities across the state.

For more information about the PLCB, visit lcb.pa.gov.