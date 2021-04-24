Pennsylvania National Guard captain returns home after six-month deployment

It was a hero’s welcome for one local man who was serving our country overseas.

Captain Brian Zimmerman’s plane landed at Erie International Airport on Saturday evening after a six month deployment in the Middle East.

Zimmerman is a Physician’s Assistant in the Pennsylvania National Guard.

He was greeted by his wife and young children with hugs.

“I haven’t seen them for a while, so, it’s good to be back home and get to home them here and enjoy them, hopefully, for many days to come.” Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman said he is looking forward to relaxing and enjoying the greenery and see his family and friends.