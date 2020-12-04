Pennsylvania National Guard meets with officials at Pleasant Ridge Manor over COVID-19 outbreak

The Pennsylvania National Guard is stepping in at Pleasant Ridge Manor skilled nursing home in Girard. The facility confirming nearly 100 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say they met with the National Guard Thursday afternoon. Several employees are currently also in quarantine, now the National Guard is expected to provide assistance until staff members can safely return to work.

It’s a devastating outbreak at Pleasant Ridge Manor in Girard.

“It’s been a fear, because these people who live there they don’t leave and they can’t leave now because they can’t have visitors.” said Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper.

95 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and six people are currently in the hospital.

A statement from Pleasant Ridge Manor reads:

As part of our ongoing efforts to address the recent COVID-19 outbreak affecting our facility and our community, we asked the Pennsylvania National Guard to complete an assessment and give us additional guidance on how to further improve our efforts to treat and mitigate the virus. In addition, we are working with them to provide additional staffing assistance which will help us bridge a two-week gap until our current staff who are of are able to return to work. Mary Beth Pfister- Director of Social Services and Community Relations, Pleasant Ridge Manor

“Those workers go back and forth. They go home, they go to their families, they go around other people who have COVID and bring it to the nursing home.” Dahlkemper said.

County Executive Dahlkemper is asking residents in Erie County to think twice about their daily actions to mitigate the spread of the virus.

“I want people to really reflect and reflect on their activities, is it contributing to the spread of the virus? Then, make changes if it is.” Dahlkemper said.

Two residents at the facility have died since Wednesday from the virus, increasing the total number to 19.

The spokesperson tells JET 24 Action News that the staff is doing what they can to care for the residents. The National Guard is expected to provide resources for staff members starting next week.