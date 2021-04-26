Pennsylvania Police continue search for identifying suspect in Harborcreek Walmart theft

The Pennsylvania State Police Troop E- Erie Station is investigating at least 15 retail theft incidents that have over the past three months.

These thefts have taken place at the Harborcreek Wal-Mart located at 5741 Buffalo Road.

According to police the suspect is a 40-50 year-old white male who is approximately six-foot-tall and weighs around 220-240 pounds.

Anyone who has any information pertaining to this suspect is urged to contact Trooper Scott Guerriero at 814-898-1641.

Below are photos of the suspect that have been released by police.

