Pennsylvania Police release missing person report on Union City juvenile

On January 29th at 8 p.m. Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to a missing juvenile.

Amber Lynn Ester, the mother of the missing juvenile, reported that her daughter Kirsten Ann Himrod has been missing after leaving the residence on Friday, January 29th.

Himrod was last seen leaving the house in a red van and has not been seen since.

Ester was in contact with Himrod through Facebook Messenger text until approximately 9 p.m. on January 31st.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP- Corry at 814-663-2043.

Below is an image of the missing juvenile.

