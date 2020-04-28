Pennsylvania Primary election pushed back

Today is Primary Election Day 2020 in Pennsylvania, or at least it was supposed to be pre-pandemic.

Now hopeful candidates will have to wait until June to see who will move forward to November. Here is how locals are reacting to this situation.

Today is the day where thousands of people across the county would have made their way to the polls to cast their votes, but instead they’re left wondering what will elections look like if this continues.

This is the day where many were planning to cast their votes on who they would like to see lead in both national and local politics.

COVID-19 has not only delayed that process, but it has also changed the mindset of voters.

“Everybody I know right now and believe me I get out a little bit, they’re worried about this virus. Most of my friends older and younger are not thinking about the election. Why? I don’t know it’s very important one of the most important elections in my lifetime,” said Garlan Newcomb, Erie Resident.

The virus is also making a new start to the way people are casting their vote.

“Mail in voting makes it incredibly convenient for people to vote and what this means is the likelihood that turnout will increase is significantly higher,” said Dr. Joe Morris, Political Analysis at Mercyhurst University.

Although the option to mail in ballots is becoming more popular, some voters fear what this could mean for the election.

“I think a lot of things can be hidden and they can get them and hide them and say they never got them. I am not saying they are going to, but now and days you don’t know,” said Michael Gloth, Girard Resident.

Another change that voters can anticipate is the change in campaigning for candidates.

“Campaigns shift gears from in person campaigning to online campaigning. As I mentioned I think this has the potential to really reshape the way we do campaigning. It maybe the next time we have a presidential election, the norm is a campaign online and if that is the case. I think that’s a dramatic change for American politics,” said Dr. Morris.

The primary election in Pennsylvania is scheduled for June 2nd.

Voters who do wish to stay away from the polls in just over a month have until May 26th to request a mail in ballot.