Pennsylvania primary election rescheduled

The Pennsylvania primary is pushed back to June. But, you can still fill out absentee ballots in the meantime.

Lawmakers deciding yesterday to push the date back, which could be useful for counties like Erie. That’s due to the fact that the county had to cancel training on the new pool system. So, with the delay voters and poll workers will have a chance to see it before the election.

“Our world and the time of the COVID-19 disease has changed and will change our activities for this year. I am hopeful of course that we will have a pretty good turnout. There will still be important races on the ballot.” said Doug Smith, Clerk of Elections for Erie County.

The primary is now scheduled for June 2nd.