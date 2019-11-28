Pennsylvania raises age to buy tobacco products

Governor Tom Wolf puts his signature on a bill raising the minimum age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21.

Pennsylvania becomes the 19th state to make this change, which takes effect on July 1, 2020.

With this change, no one under the age of 21 will be able to purchase tobacco or nicotine products, which now includes e-cigarettes and vaping. In signing the bill, Governor Wolf said one of the goals is to protect young people. The new law also bans e-cigarettes and vaping products from school property in Pennsylvania.