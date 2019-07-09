Pennsylvania raked sixth worst place to start business

A personal finance website recently ranked Pennsylvania the sixth worst state to start a business in.

The study from wallethub.com based their ranking off the average growth of small businesses, cost of living, and access to resources, among others.

According to Jake Rouch from the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership, Pennsylvania ranked poorly due to the high business taxes, stricter economic rules and regulations, compared to other states.

Rouch did point out that the region does have some good qualities as well.

“Lots of available resources here (Pennsylvania), but then we do have low interest loans and partners that can help start those small businesses,” said Rouch.

Among the higher ranked states were Texas, Utah, Georgia, and North Dakota.