Pennsylvania ranked 2nd best state for kids’ online safety

According to a new study by CenturyLinkQuote, Pennsylvania ranks as the second safest state in the country for kids to use the internet.

The internet, television and home phone retailer used weighted scores for each state plus the District of Columbia based on such metrics as internet crimes against children, malware victims and sexting laws. The study used data from the U.S. Census, the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center and the Cyberbullying Research Center’s Bullying Laws database.

Pennsylvania trailed only Colorado in overall score. However, the commonwealth has 12 out of 14 possible cyberbullying and sexting laws, which is one more than the Centennial State.

Other highlights:

This score is an improvement from last year, when Pennsylvania ranked eighth best in the country.

The rate of internet crimes against children per 100,000 people was 2.59, which was below the national average of 3.35

The rate of victims of malware was 1.9, which was slightly above the national average of 1.75.

