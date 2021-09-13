Pennsylvania ranks 13th in nation in immunization and vaccination rates

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is very responsible when it comes to getting their immunizations and vaccinations, according to a new study from WalletHub.

Pennsylvania ranked 13th best, according to the data, ahead of neighboring states New York (29th), Ohio (32nd) and New Jersey (44th). Maryland (6th) was the only bordering state that scored better.

The study looked at data from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, based on key metrics such as specific immunizations received by people between six-months-old and 64-years-old.

Click HERE to see the full WalletHub rankings, study and methodology.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.