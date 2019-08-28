Pennsylvania ranks number five for least number of sex offenders

New data reveals that Pennsylvania ranks among the states having the least number of sex offenders per capita.

Just to give you an idea of how Pennsylvania compares to other states, Oregon was ranked number one on the list with the most registered sex offenders, with 688 per 100,000 residents.

A new report by the security company A Secure Life ranked Pennsylvania number five in terms of having the least number of sex offenders.

It said the Commonwealth has 164 registered sex offenders per 100,000 people.

“I’m still kind of very cautious. You treat everybody respectfully and kindly, but you don’t trust anyone you don’t know very well,” said Annie Edgett-Sanner, parent of two.

Anne Edgett-Sanner is a mother of two and said she was shocked to learn Pennsylvania ranked high on the list. Despite the numbers, she will continue to keep a close watch on her 10 and 12 year old children.

“We do know there are people in the neighborhood and we use measures to keep our kids safe, or we stay with them, or we have them with a responsible adult, even when they’re older,” said Sanner.

A Prevention Education Specialist at the Crime Victim Center said it’s important to pay attention to who your child is interacting with, whether its a neighbor or someone online.

“Basically, any situation, especially when it comes to the internet, where that child has the ability to interact with somebody else, could be an avenue for grooming and an avenue for possible sexual predatoring,” said Bryan Prior, Education Specialist, Crime Victim Center.

While it is advised to monitor what your kids do online and on their phones, you can download an app and track where sex offenders might live in your neighborhood.

Bryan Prior from the Crime Victim Center said they offer Prevention Education Programs that parents can utilize.

This report uses data from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which performs annual surveys of individual sex offender registries for each state.