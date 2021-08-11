Pennsylvania representatives react to passing of 1.2 trillion dollar infrastructure bill

On August 11t0th, the U.S. Senate passed the 1.2 trillion dollar infrastructure bill and the State of Pennsylvania will receive billions.

We spoke to Pennsylvania representatives on both sides to hear their reaction.

The infrastructure investment and jobs act would provide more than 23 billion dollars for Pennsylvania.

According to U.S. Senator Bob Casey, the largest amount 11.3 billion dollars is going towards highway programs.

State Lawmaker Bob Merski is pleased to get Washington’s help.

“Well we know from PennDOT that 50% of our maintenance is defered in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania and this package is going to allow us to address those needs without increasing state tax dollars to our Pennsylvania residents,” said Bob Merski, (D), State Representative.

Casey’s website also states that 1.6 billion will be allocated to Pennsylvania for bridge replacement. This gives a local professor and chair of political science at Mercyhurst University one reason to side with the bill.

“I think that an infrastructure bill is a win not just for the United States at large, but every community within the United States. This is the bill that has the potential to rebuild bridges to build more roads,” said Dr. Joe Morris, Chair of Political Science Department at Mercyhurst University.

The Third District U.S. Congressman Mike Kelly is opposed to the bill. Kelly recently stated:

“It is another example of irresponsible spending that will only add more unsustainable debt on the back of future generations.”

While this was passed by the U.S. Senate, Senator Pat Toomey voted against the bill.

“There is whole categories where we are throwing tax payer money on things that the private sector would be paying for there is things that have nothing to do with infrastructure,” said Senator Pat Toomey, (R), PA.

The next steps for this bill is to go to the House of Representatives.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists